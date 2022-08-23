DRAKESBORO — Waymon Levon Knight Sr., of Drakesboro, died Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 7:52 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. He was employed as an Iron Worker for the Local 601 in Charleston, South Carolina, and as a gas operator for Drakesboro Gas.
Survivors: wife, Brenda Morehead Knight, and children, Jennifer (Ben) Kramer, Devonna (Eddie) Tooley, Waymon (Kimberly) Knight, Jr., and Amanda “Minnie” (Jeff) Ezell.
Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home in Beechmont. Burial: Forest Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
