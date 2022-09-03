Waymon Smith, 94, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Signature Healthcare in Hartford. He was born in Ohio County, February 13, 1928, to the late George Irvin Smith and Ollie Bell Lewis Smith. Mr. Smith was a U.S. Army Veteran and served during the Korean War. He retired from National Southwire Aluminum in 1985, having worked there since the plant was built. Waymon was a member of the Owensboro Seventh Day Adventist Church and attended Bellevue Baptist with his wife.
He was a well-thought-of man and very popular in his neighborhood having lived there since 1967. Waymon owned several rental properties and stayed busy doing much of the maintenance himself. He was a member of the Order of Oddfellows downtown Owensboro, where he especially enjoyed playing lots of pool. Waymon also enjoyed a good game of checkers and lots of camping trips in his R.V.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Smith was preceded in death by a sister, Lessie Midkiff, and brothers, Essie, Avery, Wilmer, Felbert, Ernie, Alfred, and Aubrey Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betty Gail (Burch) Smith; daughters, Tabitha Peercy (Bruce), Dinna Hurst (David), and Gaila Philp (Bruce), all of Owensboro; grandchildren, Davy Hurst, Shannon Deep, Christy Hurst, Misty Hurst, Destiny Clark, and Stephen Shelton; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Monday, September 5, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Fordsville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
