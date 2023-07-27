BOONVILLE, INDIANA — It’s with a shattered heart that I regret to inform you that due to medical incompetence, I helplessly watched the most brilliant, amazing man and the love of my life fight valiantly for 60 days before God saw that he could give no more and called him home.
Wayne Anderson, 83, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023, while holding the hand of his devasted wife. He was born Feb. 20, 1940, the eighth of nine children born to Ray and Nina (Morey) Anderson in London Mills, Illinois. Wayne graduated in 1958 from Spoon River Valley High School in Fairview, Illinois.
To try to even begin to articulate the greatness of this man is impossible mainly because he was never one to “toot his own horn”; he just took pleasure in the challenge of a job or designing a tool or fixture to make it easier or safer to complete the job this time. He was the “go-to guy” when someone wanted help with figuring out how to make something work at the mines and later when he had his own company.
Wayne started his coal career working for Sunspot Mine in Illinois in 1959. He (PFC-4) then went to the Army from May 1963 to May 1965. He took basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and then was stationed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, outside of Washington, D.C. He was in the Washington D.C. area for the historic Martin Luther King, Jr. march on Washington in Aug. of 1963, and he was also there when John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Texas and transported back to Washington D.C. in November of 1963. Wayne was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 200 in Boonville, Indiana.
After the Army, Wayne went back to the coal mine in Illinois. Then he was personally called by the president of AMAX Coal Company, wanting Wayne to move to Boonville, Indiana, and become a master mechanic at Wright Mine. Wayne made the move and worked for a total of 19 and a half years for AMAX. While working in the mines, he noticed that the big equipment makers (B.E. & Marion) were concentrating on making the machines and were not keeping up with making the replacement parts, and it was taking longer and longer to get just the simplest of parts to keep the machines running. Wayne knew he could make them quicker and much cheaper than they were getting them, so he decided to start his own company, Mining Machine Parts, Inc., in Oct. of 1976, which is still operating today. When the coal mines started to shut down, we started our company Warrick Tubing, Inc. in 1992.
Wayne would always lead by example. He would never ask someone to do a job that he himself hadn’t already done or would do. Wayne’s work ethic was unmatched by people half his age. He actually worked the day we went to the hospital.
Wayne met the love of his life, Mary Kay (Jones) Anderson, in the summer of 1983, and for 40 years they were inseparable. They married June 27, 1992, and they just celebrated their 31st anniversary. Wayne was all about family. He took an active lead in helping to raise his grandkids and never missed any sports activity and donated money and material numerous times for anything “Boonville”. He also made sure they knew the importance of education, and he would spend countless hours helping them study and checking their homework, all the while instilling in them that they would need to work hard to get ahead in life.
Wayne also felt very honored and privileged to go on the Honor Flight on April 23, 2022.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Francis and Darlene; and brothers, Clayton, Bob, Dale, and Jim.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Mary Kay; daughter, Tina Goodridge; grandchildren, Nathan, Chelsie, and Jesse; great-grandchildren, Devon, Kaylee, Bayleigh, and Ellie; brothers, Clarence of Avon, Illinois and Richard of Canton, Illinois; many friends, nieces, and nephews; best friends, Terry and Terri Sue Kensler; along with three little ladies that have brought so much joy and happiness to his life, Eleah, Layna, and Addie Sue.
A celebration of Wayne’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Koehler Funeral Home in Boonville, Indiana, with Pastor Carl Jones officiating. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery in Boonville, Indiana. Friends may call from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
As for memorial contributions, Wayne was never one to tell people how to spend their money, but a few suggestions would be the Honor Flight of Southern Indiana, Folds of Honor, Tunnels 2 Towers, Red Cross Blood Bank, and any charity for children.
