HARTFORD -- Wayne Bruce Pannell, 88, of Hartford, passed peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Wayne was retired from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture where he was an inspector for the Environmental Protection Agency outreach, after leaving a 40-plus-year farming career. He was born to parents Jackson Walker Pannell and Carrie Aster Hill Pannell on July 14, 1931. Wayne attended Calhoun consolidated high school and served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. After receiving an honorable discharge, he enrolled in the educational program offered through the G.I. Bill of Rights, earning a degree in agribusiness.
Other than family, Wayne was most proud of his professional accomplishments in the advancement of agriculture in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Pannell's foresight and innovation were used to improve Kentucky agricultural row crop productivity. He introduced the first no-till row crop farming in Daviess County, in partnership with the University of Kentucky Experimental Research Project. An avid soil conservationist, Pannell was recognized by columnist Tom Wicker in the New York Times, Farm Journal magazine, Progressive Farmer, Louisville Courier-Journal and the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer. Mr. Pannell was also recognized by The Kentucky Hereford Journal for his championship string of Polled Hereford cattle.
During his agricultural career, he worked as a manager for C.E. Field Farms. Pannell was named honorary commissioner of agriculture under five gubernatorial administrations. He was also a charter member of the Kentucky Corn Growers Association, member of the Soybean Association, Kentucky Cattleman's Association, council member of the Daviess County UK Extension Service, 4-H and Owensboro Chamber of Commerce. Pannell served two terms as Daviess Co. Farm Bureau president where he founded the Annual Farm City Breakfast under the auspices of the Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation.
As an advocate of higher education, Mr. Pannell annually donated the proceeds of the first truckload of shelled corn to Brescia University Scholarship Fund.
Wayne is survived by his loving spouse and devoted caregiver, Betty Capps Pannell; daughters Susan Pannell (spouse David Wilson), Karen Pannell and Lisa Manley (Steven); grandchildren Kendall Jarboe, Levi Manley and Abigail Manley; and great-grandson Kingston Hinton. He is also survived by his brother, Glenn Pannell (Sandra) of Central City.
A celebration of life service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with visitation from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mr. Pannell requested that any expressions of sympathy be made in the form of a donation to Sunrise Children's Services, P.O. Box 1429, Mt. Washington, KY 40047 or by giving online at sunrise.org/donate.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.glenncares.com.
Commented