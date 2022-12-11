Wayne Frakes, 77, of Owensboro passed away on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Daviess County on Jan. 2, 1945 and was the son of the late Delbert and Lois Frakes. He retired from Alcan Aluminum Company and was a member of the former Crabtree Avenue Baptist Church. Wayne enjoyed baseball and music. He was a lifelong follower of Owensboro High School sports and was an avid state tournament attendant, but most of all he loved being with and watching his grandchildren.
Survivors include his daughter, Jennifer (Tyler) Stauffer; four grandchildren, Rainesford, Lucas, Matthew and Annie.
Services will be private. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Expression of sympathy may take the form of donations to Play Smart Preschool, 1512 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented