LIVERMORE -- Wayne Gillette, 69, of Livermore, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at his home. Wayne retired from Ironworkers Local 103.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Gillette; two daughters, Christina Gillette and Rachel Mason; two stepsons, Jeff Markwell and Mike Markwell; two stepdaughters, Denetta Johnson and Christy Markwell; two brothers, Ricky Lee Gillette and Kenneth Eugene Gillette; and two sisters, Carolyn Chambers and Patricia Ann Strong.
Services will be held at a later date. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements.
