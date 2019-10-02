LIVERMORE -- Wayne J. Burden, 71, of Livermore, went home to be with Jesus on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at his home near Livermore. Wayne Joseph Burden was born Jan. 5, 1948, in Livermore to the late Harry Cline and Mary Louise Horton Burden and was married to the former Lauretta Tanner June 25, 1966.
Wayne was a United Mine Worker for 11 years, a boilermaker for 32 years and a member of Woodwards Valley Baptist Church, where he served as both a deacon and trustee. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed riding his Harley. His favorite times were spent with his sons, his many grandchildren and his church family. In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by a grandson, Colten Samuel Burden.
Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Lauretta Burden; three sons, Joey Burden (Bonnie) of Houston, Texas, Brent Burden (Melissa) of Sacramento and Jared Burden (Stacy) of Livermore; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; five brothers, Ray Burden (Shirley) of Beaver Dam, Steve Burden (Susan) of Utica, Harry Burden Jr. (Carolyn) and Kent Burden (Cindy), both of Livermore, and Mark Burden (Christi) of Island; four sisters, Faye Duke (Jim) of Utica, Joyce Beck (Ernest) of Bowling Green, and Mildred Buckner and Sue Morris (Wayne), both of Livermore; along with several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel, with his son, the Rev. Brent Burden officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Wayne's family from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
The Wayne J. Burden family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Alex Joseph McCrystal Scholarship Fund, c/o Independence Bank, P.O. Box 39, Livermore, KY 42352. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
