LIVERMORE — Wayne “Jackie” Travis, 70, of Livermore, died Sunday, April 11, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Travis was born in Todd County on May 22, 1950, the son of Winfred Jack Travis and Bertha Mae Travis. He was a truck driver, a carpenter, a state worker, a farmer and a man of all trades.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joyce Galloway Travis; two brothers, Harold Ray Travis and Darrell Travis; and three sisters, Virginia Shoemake, Mary Ann Shoemake and Sue Nell Rager.
He is survived by three sons, Tracey (Olana) Whitney of Lewisburg, Troy (Shelia) Travis of Lewisburg and Chad Travis of Livermore; one daughter, Holli (Al) Hammond of Livermore; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Joyce Ann Dukes of Dawson Springs and Wilma Mann of Logan County.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville officiated by the Rev. Tom Stovall with burial to follow in Macedonia Cemetery in Rosewood. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Friends and family attending either the service or the visitation will be required to wear a face covering and observe state mandated social distances.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
