Wayne Keith Pogue, “Keith,” 58, of Owensboro, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with his family by his side. Keith held various titles: father, husband, grandfather, son, friend, and many more. Keith has always been known for having a smile on his face and doing everything within his power to put a smile on yours. He was one of those people that, after talking with him for even just a short minute, you’d feel as if you had known him forever. He had the biggest heart and would do anything for anybody without hesitation.
He is preceded in death by his father, Dudley Wayne Pogue; his mother- and father-in-law, Jeanette and Eddie Powers; step-daughter, Christy Jackson; his brother- and sisters-in-law, Terry Powers, Rhonda McDaniel, and Trisha Burden.
He adored his grandchildren, Kayleigh (Beep-Beep), Alijah (Little Buddy/Buh), Raegan, and Emree. When around them, he was determined to instill his since of adventure, humor, and toughness (to prepare them for this, sometimes, cruel world).
Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Melissa Pogue; daughter, Brittany Pogue; four grandchildren; his mother, Linda Nottingham Pogue, a brother, Byran (Lana) Pogue; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins
Though there were many days the family knew he was suffering, no one outside immediate family would have ever known as he was never one to complain. He remained strong and fearless with every waking moment. He was dedicated to living life to the fullest and wanted anyone he loved to experience that as well.
When he made a commitment to be somewhere he would always show up early. He was never late. This was true even in his final moments. He knew God needed him and he wouldn’t dare be late, especially not to heaven.
Services will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 1 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented