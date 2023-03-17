CENTRAL CITY — Wayne Leon Burden, 73, of Central City, passed away Thursday, Mar. 16, 2023, at 7:51 a.m. under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born Nov. 19, 1949, to Sonnie (Dana) Burden, Jr., and the late Mary (Earl) Kipling.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Sophia Grace Crawford.
He is survived by his three daughters, Katina (Brian) Hill of Central City, Tracy (Tarvis) Tucker of Lexington, and Jaime (Jacob) Crawford of Lexington; father, Sonnie (Dana) Burden, Jr. of Central City; three granddaughters, Madison Hill, Mackenzie Hill, and Layla Crawford; one great-grandson, Jonah Hill; long-time partner, Rose Evitts; and many other family members and friends.
The funeral service will be noon Saturday, Mar. 18, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Pastor Mike Marks officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation is from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented