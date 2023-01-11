BEECHMONT — Wayne Mathew (Bubba, Hoss) Cartwright, 70, of Beechmont, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at 11:30 p.m. at Riverside Nursing and Rehab in Calhoun. He was a retired coal miner with Highland Coal Mine and a member of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors: wife, Tammy Metheny Cartwright; daughter, Kera “Beth” (Kurt) Miller; brother, Thurman (Shirley) Grundy; and sisters, Martha Jane Judd, Maxine (Mike) Woodburn, and Anna Marie Covington.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Oak Grove Cemetery, Paducah. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
