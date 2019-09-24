CENTRAL CITY --Wayne Napier, 68, of Central City, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at 6:20 p.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mr. Napier was born May 3, 1951, in Muhlenberg County. He was a retired coal miner with Gibraltor Coal Mines and a member of Crossing Holiness Church. He enjoyed spending time on the water fishing and boating. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert C. Napier.
He is survived by his wife, Gay Flener Napier; daughter Tiffany (James) Ingram, of Central City; son Justin (Tiffany) Napier, of Central City; mother Mary Lou Kimmel, of Central City; and grandchildren Nicholas Robinson, Lauren Ingram, Ali Napier and Jake Napier.
Funeral services will be Thursday, Sept. 26, at 11 a.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, officiated by Bro. Jerry Whitehouse Jr. Burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday after 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented