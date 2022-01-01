HARDINSBURG — Wayne Norton, 83, of Harned, died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was a member of Freedom Cumberland Presbyterian Church and a farmer.
Survivors include
his wife, Linda Norton;
and daughters, Michele Norton, Kimberli Flood
and Tifanni Bland.
Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Freedom Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Burial: Church cemetery. Visitation: From 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home and after 12:45 p.m. Monday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy: Freedom Cemetery.
