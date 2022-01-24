HARTFORD — Wayne Risinger went peacefully to his heavenly home on January 21, 2022 at 3:50 p.m. after a long battle with dementia. His firm belief in God and his loving family supported him in his struggle and gave him peace. His loving foster parents, Ernest and Alma Crabtree, welcomed him into Heaven.
Wayne attended Owensboro First Church of God and was very involved in the church all his life. He graduated from Hartford High School. Wayne was a carpenter by trade and enjoyed traveling, hunting, and wood carving. He dedicated the last 20-plus years of his life doing mission work for the less fortunate.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Harley Gilbert Risinger and Virginia (Chandler) Nelson.
Wayne will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 56 years, Ellen (King) Risinger; sons, Darren (Kelley) Risinger of Beaver Dam and Mark (Beth) Risinger, of Hartford; dearly loved grandchildren Tyler Risinger, of Beaver Dam, Hunter Risinger, of Nashville, Tennessee, Laney Grace Risinger, and Connor Wilson, both of Bowling Green and Caitlin (Tyler) Phelps, of Beaver Dam; great-grandchildren, Ella Kate and Pierce Phelps, of Beaver Dam; sisters, Beverly Hampton, Judy Longacre, Elaine (Darrell) Hayes, all of Louisville, Charlene King and Darlene (Larry) Timberlake, of Corydon, Indiana; brothers, Randy (Jackie) Catlett, of Louisville, Gilbert (Joyce) Risinger, of North Carolina, Dennis King, of Florida, and Darrell King, of Corydon, Indiana.
Private services were held on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Burial in Beulah Cemetery, Beda. A celebration of life is planned for February 6 at Reflections of Christ Church, 11 Boling Road, Utica, KY. Visitation will be at 2 p.m. with services beginning at 3:30 p.m.. Come and share your memories with us.
The family wants to say a special thank you to the amazing nurses with Hospice of Ohio County and requests that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Ohio County.
Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Risinger. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Wayne Risinger, at www.millerschapmire.com.
