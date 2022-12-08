Wayne Taylor Shelton, 83, of Owensboro, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Heartford House in Owensboro. He was born in Greenville October 13, 1939, the son of Finis Oliver Shelton and Nellie Taylor Shelton. He was a maintenance foreman and retired from Commonwealth Aluminum in 1991 after 25 years. He loved to fish and restore old cars. He was an accomplished guitar player and was a member of the Thumbpickers’ Hall of Fame.
He was preceded in death by his parents and nine brothers and sisters.
Survivors: sons, Tony (Dessie) Shelton of Lewisport and Terry Wayne Shelton of Fordsville; daughter, Linda Talley of Nashville, Tennessee; five grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville, with Rev. Tom Stovall officiating. Burial will follow in Friendship Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
