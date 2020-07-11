CENTRAL CITY — Wayne Thomas Young, 33, of Central City, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Ohio County. He was self-employed as a logger.
Survivors include his companion, Kami Jo Givens; sons Cameron and Troy Lee Young; daughter Hadley Young; parents Thomas and Kimberly Young; and sister Maranda Williams.
Funeral services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with the Rev. Leroy Rearden officiating and Bro. J.W. Haire assisting. Burial will be in Gish Cemetery in Bremen. Visitation will be Saturday at 5 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the executive order issued starting July 10, masks or facial covering are required during visitation, funeral services or graveside services.
Commented