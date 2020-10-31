Wayne Trueblood, 69, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. He was born in Evansville, Indiana, and retired as the manager of business operations for the Jefferson Community and Technical College.
He was an avid bowler and was a dedicated supporter of the New Albany Little League for over 42 years. He was a member of St. John Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder and trustee, and he was a Kentucky Colonel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Noel and Louella Trueblood. Wayne was a devoted and loving husband, father, Pops and friend to all who knew him.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Cathy L. Trueblood; his sons, Matt and Mark Trueblood; his grandchildren, Luke and Madison Trueblood; his sister, Karen Carlton; his cousin, Jean Ann Duncan; two brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
A celebration of Wayne’s life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at St. John Presbyterian Church, 1307 E. Elm St., New Albany, IN 47150. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, 1119 E. Market St. in New Albany and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 at the church before the service.
Memorial contributions may be given to the New Albany Little League or St. John Presbyterian Church. Play Ball!
