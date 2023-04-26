Waynell Martez Martin Jr., (Bub Bub, Bubby), 54, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Louisville. He is reunited with his father, Waynell Martin, Sr., in Heaven. Waynell was born Nov. 15, 1968, to his parents Waynell Sr. and Janet Martin. Waynell was known for his passion for cooking and his musical talents. He loved capturing memories and was often seen taking pictures and filming videos. Waynell had a great sense of humor and was always willing to speak his mind. He was proud to have traveled all over the world and to have served as a US Marine. Waynell was a father, son, partner, brother, and friend who will be missed, remembered, and honored by many for generations to come.
He is survived by his beloved mother, Janet Martin; his loving daughter, Mariah Martin; and his siblings, Yvonne and Lance Martin. Waynell will also be deeply missed by his long-time partner and friend, Jennifer Mundy, and stepsons, Christopher Mundy and Courtland Reed, as well as an abundance of other family members and friends who were a part of his journey.
A funeral service to honor the life of Waynell will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the Greater Ebenezer Temple Church, 1528 West 9th St., Owensboro, KY 42301, with Pastor James Moore officiating. For our fallen decorated Marine Corps veteran, full military honors will be presented by the Local VFW Post 696 Honor Guard, the US Marine Corps Reserve Center Funeral Honor Detail of Terre Haute, Indiana, and the Local US Marine Corps League at the beginning of the funeral service. Visitation and viewing will be from 2 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
McFarland Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of veteran Waynell Martez Martin, Jr.
Please feel free to leave online photos, videos, and messages of condolence at www.mcfarlandfh.com for the family.
Commented