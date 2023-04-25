CALHOUN — Welborn King, 87, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, April 23, 2023, surrounded by his family and friends in Calhoun. Welborn Lee King was born Feb. 7, 1936, in McLean County to the late Earl and Louise Burden King and was married to the former Betty Jo Bowlds Oct. 22, 1960. Welborn worked at Kroger in Owensboro, later worked at the former Charles Chips Plant in Calhoun, and was a member of No One Left Behind Tabernacle in Calhoun. He enjoyed playing his guitar, playing both cards and Yahtzee, going to church, and spending time with both his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Welborn was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Betty King, who died Sept. 10, 2004; two sons, Terry L. King and Timmie King; and by a sister, Nancy Scalf.
Survivors include a daughter, Tammie King of Calhoun; a granddaughter, Brandy King; five brothers, Jerry King (Mary) of Greenville, Bruce King (Tami), Ted King (Cheryl), David King (Kelly), all of Owensboro, and Johnny Case (Edna) of Calhoun; and two sisters, Barbara Collignon (Johnny) and Bonnie Towery, both of Owensboro.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, with the Rev. Clettis Sinnett officiating. Burial will be in Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Welborn’s family from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Welborn’s service will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The Welborn King family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Welborn King Memorial Fund, C/O Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Welborn at musterfuneralhomes.com.
