LEXINGTON — Weldon Hunt Jr., 92, of Lexington, formerly of Clearwater, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 31, 2019, in Lexington. Weldon was born Sept. 28, 1926, in Owensboro to the late Weldon and Daisy Wright Hunt and was married to Laura Jane Bassett Hunt Aug. 10, 1946. Weldon retired as a toll test craftsman from South Central Bell, was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II and a member of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed working outdoors and visiting with family and friends. In addition to his parents, Weldon was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Laura Jane; and his sister, Clareen Morris (Ed).
Survivors include his son, Brian Hunt (Cathy) of Lexington; two granddaughters, Sarah Hunt (Jon Rader) of Lexington and Whitney Schneider (Jon) of Olympia, Washington; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Home, Calhoun Chapel, with the Rev. Charles Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County with military honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 5415. Friends may visit with Weldon’s family at an after-service reception at Farley’s Bed and Breakfast, 290 Main St., Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Weldon at musterfuneralhomes.com.
