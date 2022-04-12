Weldon Mauzy Sr. of Owensboro, passed away, Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born November 20, 1940, in Rumsey, to the late Gurley Martin and Dee Stone. Weldon was a retired tow boat captain for Crounse Corporation and loved to be with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was an avid UK basketball fan and loved attending fish fries.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Lindsey.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Beverly Payne Mauzy; daughter, Tammy (Terry) Mathis, and son, Weldon (Meagan) Mauzy, Jr.; and one sister, Linda Ryan. Weldon was blessed with six grandchildren, Scott, Trey, Emma, Jalayla, Jameson, and Warren.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Mauzy.
Leave your messages of condolence to the family of Weldon Mauzy, Sr., and sign his virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented