Weldon McGarvin Brumley, 85, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, peacefully and surrounded by his family at the Heartford House, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Aug. 2, 1933, in Muhlenberg County to the late Givin McGarvin and Erdie Goodman Brumley. Weldon proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a Korean War veteran serving from 1951-1953. He was employed at Commonwealth Aluminum for 27 years. Weldon's biggest passions were playing bank pool and riding his zero-turn mower.
He also was preceded in death by three sisters, Ruby Embry, Sis Pogue and Bet Spell; and three brothers, Leslie Brumley, Orville Moore and Buster Moore.
Weldon is survived by his wife of 67 years, Wilma Howard Brumley; a son, Tony Brumley (Diana); two daughters, Diana Hagan and Cindy Gilstrap; seven grandchildren, Reneah Monanteras, Chris Brumley, Jesse Gilstrap, Rhonda Jenkins, Jarrod Hagan, Larry Bartley and Jason Bartley; 13 great-grandkids; and three brothers, James Brumley, Charles Brumley and David Stites.
