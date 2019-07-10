Wendell C. Renfrow, 75, of Owensboro, died Friday, July 5, 2019, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born in Daviess County on Feb. 20, 1944, to the late Henry Lewis Renfrow and Mary Shields Renfrow. He retired from Yager Materials where he was a truck driver and was a member of Apostolic Lighthouse. Wendell enjoyed watching westerns and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also was preceded in death by a sister, Lena Goatley; a daughter, Lisa Renfrow; and two grandsons, Christopher Lindsey and Kaden Renfrow.
Survivors include his children, Roxy Simpson, Tina Owens, Penny Renfrow, Wendell Renfrow Jr. and Matthew Renfrow; 20 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Jimmy Renfrow.
Services will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday at the chapel of Rosehill Cemetery, 1300 Old Hartford Road, in Owensboro. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until noon at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 W. Second St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
