Wendell C. Welch, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Shelby, Ohio, to the late Gail and Thelma Welch.
Wendell was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from OMU, where he had worked as a heavy equipment operator. He was a longtime and very active member of Grace Chapel in Philpot. Wendell enjoyed gardening, working on lawnmowers and collecting knives and pocket watches.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Hite Ford Welch, in 2006; daughter Susan Hale Payne; and a brother, Eugene Harry Welch.
He is survived by his daughters, Morgan Welch, Sarah Estes (James) and Stephanie Hale, all of Owensboro; sons Rob Norris (Joli) and John Hale (Ashley), both of Owensboro; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a sister, Patricia Moseley of Mississippi; brothers Richard Welch of Mansfield, Ohio, and William Welch (Colleen) of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
The graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lighthouse Recovery Services, 731 Hall St., Owensboro, KY 42303 or your charity of choice.
Condolences and memories may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented