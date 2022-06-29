Wendell Dale Walker, 91, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh, Indiana. He was born January 10, 1931, in Daviess County to the late Herman D. Walker and Oma McCoy Walker. Wendell worked as a counter salesman for Jagoe’s Planing Mill. He was a member of Third Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, served on several committees, and sang in the choir. Wendell was an avid woodworker. After his retirement in 1985, he enjoyed building and repairing furniture.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Luther Ray Walker; sister, Maggielein Quesinberry; and a grandson, David Anderson.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Nancy A. Walker; two daughters, Laurie Turner (John) and Amy Susan Anderson (Rodney); one son, Mike Walker (Elaine); seven grandchildren, Ashley, Matthew, Michael, Silas, Colleen, Jake, and Laura; and five great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Entombment will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Third Baptist Church, P.O. Box 808, Owensboro, KY 42302.
