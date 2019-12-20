RICHMOND, Va. -- Wendell J. "Mac" McCosh, 91, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Richmond, Virginia.
Wendell was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving in the Korean War. He worked for many years at Southwire Company. Wendell was a family man who truly loved his yearly get-togethers with his siblings and their families. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, gardening and was especially proud of his tomatoes. Wendell loved to travel and being out on the water teaching his children to swim. He had a great sense of humor and taught all his children about how to show kindness and love. Wendell thought the cure for the common cold was a shot of whiskey, no matter what your age. A note from his children: He was the best Dad ever and will truly be missed!
Wendell was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra McCosh Powers; granddaughter Renee Powers; parents Clifford and Nettie Kennedy McCosh; sister Mary Ann Hamilton; and brothers Farrell McCosh and Raymond McCosh.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Edith McCosh; children Jackie McCosh Farley and husband, Roger, of Centennial, Colorado, Rusty McCosh of Buckingham, Virginia, Scott McCosh and wife, Karen, Kim McCosh Roberts and husband, Billy, and Niki McCosh Robinson and husband, Michael, all of Owensboro; son-in-law, William Powers; grandchildren Candy, Michelle, Holly, Ashley, Cody, Troy, Nick, Ginny, Melissa, Shane, Ben, Mark, Madison, Noah and Ruby Belle; several great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law Doug and Nancy McCosh of Carrollton, Georgia; four sisters and two brothers-in-law, Polly Click of Lenoir City, Tennessee, Margaret and O. B. Cobble of Niota, Tennessee, Joyce Burns of Whittier, North Carolina, and Pat and Bob Mullis of Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City, Tennessee. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday in the Click Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Eddie Click officiating. Family and friends will gather at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Athens for graveside services. Full military honors will be conferred by the U. S. Navy and McMinn County Veteran Honor Guard.
Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City, TN 37771 is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
