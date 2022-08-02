BEAVER DAM — Wendell Johnston, 79, of Beaver Dam died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Ohio County Healthcare. Wendell was a retired truck driver and member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.
Survivors: brothers, Leroy Johnston, David Johnston, and Joe Johnston.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Hartford Christian Church, 122 Walnut St., Hartford, KY 42347. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
William L. Danks Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
