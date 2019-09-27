Wendell Lee Dalton, 68, of Philpot, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at his home from a heart attack. He was born March 15, 1951, near Haynesville, to Grant and Vilene (Seaton) Dalton. He was a member of Roseville Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Sidney E. Dalton and Ollie Carold Dalton.
He is survived by brothers Calvin Dalton (Francis), Robert Dalton (Sarah) and Melvin Dalton; sister, Mary Ruth Fawcett (John); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services are 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville, officiated by Eddie Harpole. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Pattiville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and after 8 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at gearyfuneral.com.
Commented