BEAVER DAM — Wendell Paul Embry, 81, passed away April 16, 2020, at the Ohio County Hospital. He was born in the Olaton community of Ohio County on March 8, 1939, to the late Basil and Azel Lindsey Embry.
Paul was a charter member of Cedar Grove Church and also had served as a deacon there. He was a parts manager at Tichenor Chevrolet for 33 years, was a former member of Beaver Dam City Council and coached Little League in Beaver Dam for 12 years.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Joyce Boyd Embry; three sons, Barry (Teresa) Embry, Rick Embry and Tom Embry; seven grandchildren, Ashley Vincent (Chris), Jonathan Embry (Lindsey), Alex Embry (Jo Beth), Lindsey Slusher (Brian), Mykael Embry, Samantha Rankin (Darian) and Ethan Embry; 10 great-grandchildren, Grace, Maddox, Molly, Brayden, Edison, Weylin, Nathaniel, Alexus, Christopher and Vanessa; and brothers and sisters Joanna Phelps (Lonnie Jr.), Phillip Embry (Sue), Linda Hines (Gary), Larry Embry (Elda) and Gary Embry.
A celebration of life for Mr. Embry will be held at a later date.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements.
