BEAVER DAM — Wendell Ray Smith, 51, of Beaver Dam, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Ohio County Healthcare.
Survivors: wife, Maria Smith; children, Brennan Smith, Jimmy Smith, and Jensen Smith; brother, Doug Smith; and sister, Tammy (Todd) Sampson.
Service: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Hartford Christian Church, 122 West Walnut St., Hartford, KY 42347. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam has been entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Wendell Ray Smith by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
