Wendol Ray Maxwell, 84, of Owensboro, died Monday, June 29, 2020. He was born at home in Nonell, Kentucky, on March 13, 1936, to the late Charles L. Maxwell and Nola Martha Maxwell, delivered by his midwife and grandmother, Sarah Travis. Mr. Maxwell was a member of the Open Door Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. He graduated from Muhlenberg Central High School in 1955 and joined the Tennessee National Guard. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Germany and the Merchant Marines on a Lake Superior Ore Boat with Captain Kidd. He also worked on the Ohio and Mississippi rivers and at Paradise erecting a smokestack, which, at the time, was the tallest in the U.S.
Mr. Maxwell graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Western Kentucky University, taught real estate, extended campus classes and helped found an on-campus club for Vietnam veterans. He was a realtor and homebuilder in Bowling Green for 25 years, developed Tanglewood Subdivision, and he and his wife turned it into a bird and wildlife refuge. He organized the Pioneer Cemetery Restoration Project and received the Realtor of the Year Award. Governor John Y. Brown appointed him the State Real Estate representative. He was also a director of the Boys Club, a member of the Kiwanis and a former member of State Street United Methodist Church.
Mr. Maxwell’s second career was selling books to libraries for Jody Richards Book Company. He loved to read, especially about Scotland. He was of the Maxwell Clan. He always helped a person in need, took in stray and injured dogs and cats and found homes for them. He enjoyed long walks in the woods with his wife and two dogs and cats. He loved to talk to people and never met a stranger.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Maxwell.
Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Billie Sue Maxwell; sisters Patricia Jones and Kay Thompson; a brother, Sammy Maxwell; several cousins; and his cat, Hairy Pawter.
There will be a memorial service at a later date. Care was entrusted to Cardinal Cremation.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Dr. Carl Henry Animal Shelter or the Daviess County Library.
