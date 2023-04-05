Wendy Lou Burden, 53, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Apr. 2, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Sept. 11, 1969, in Owensboro to Venessia Cravens and the late Lyndell Norman Clark. She worked as a surgical technician at Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital. Wendy loved her two sons dearly and could not wait to become a granny to Denver and Harper. Her love for music was unmatched and her cooking was some of the best. She loved all things purple and her dogs were treated as her babies.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Chris Burden.
Wendy is survived by her husband of almost 28 years, Mike Burden; her sons, Eric Clark (Shauna) and Zachariah Burden; grandchildren, Denver Logan Clark and Harper Kate Clark; mother, Venessia Cravens; sisters, Amanda Jennings and Kelly Arnold (Matt); brother, Lyndell Clark (Lauren); mother and father-in-law, David and Vicki Burden; brother-in-law, Daniel Burden; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Apr. 7, 2023, at Resurrection Cemetery Chapel. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
