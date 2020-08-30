Wesley B. Roach Jr., 73, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 26, 2020. Wesley was born in Daviess County on Aug. 30, 1946, to the late Wesley B. and Mildred Welsh Roach Sr. Wesley was of the Baptist faith and loved gospel music. He loved to play the guitar and mandolin while singing both gospel and bluegrass songs. Wesley was never officially in a band but spent a lot of time playing on front porches with friends and family. When he wasn’t picking on a front porch somewhere, he was probably playing bingo.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Alvey Roach.
Survivors include his siblings, Larry J. Roach (Bonnie), Ronnie R. Roach (Mary Lynne), Alice Taylor and Brenda Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Fordsville Nursing Home and all those who were involved in his care over the years.
The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Rosehill Cemetery. The number of those attending the service for Mr. Roach shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Memories and condolences for the family of Wesley B. Roach Jr. may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented