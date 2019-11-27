HARTFORD -- Wesley O. Hanson, 95, of Hartford, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Dogwood Retreat, surrounded by his family.
Wesley was born Aug. 16, 1924, in Hortonville, Wisconsin, to the late Wallie Henry and Cecile Helen Hanson. Wesley left the farm in Hortonville to join the U.S. Navy in Dec. 1943, where he completed recruit training in Farragut, Idaho, and served on the USS Maryland and Combat Division Four, USS West Virginia. He served in 10 major battles in the Pacific Theater and rose to the rank of yeoman third class.
Upon his honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy in 1946, Wes attended Murray State University with the intent of becoming a dentist. Plans changed. Someone said that God called Wesley to be a preacher instead of a dentist because there are far more heartaches in this world than toothaches.
A graduate of Murray State University and Southern Baptist Seminary, Bro. Hanson, as most knew him by, was a pastor for 53 years and in the ministry since a college student in 1947. From the dentist's chair to the pulpit chair was a surprise, but God does all things well. While pastoring at Yellow Creek Baptist Church in Owensboro, Wesley met and married the love of his life, Gloria Brown, on April 18, 1954. They moved to Hartford in 1957, where Wes became pastor of Hartford Baptist Church until 1983 and raised their son, Paul Wesley, and daughter, Janet Lynne. After leaving Hartford Baptist in 1983, he pastored for several more years at Clear Run Baptist, Independence Baptist and Centertown Baptist. In 1994, the Rev. Hanson was conferred pastor emeritus of Hartford Baptist Church in honor of his years of ministry. The Rev. Hanson touched many lives in Ohio County, either through ministry or friendships.
Wesley was proceeded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Gloria; his son, Paul Wesley; and his brother, Harold Hanson.
He is survived by his daughter, Janet Hanson of St. Paul, Minnesota; his daughter-in-law Vicki Hanson of Bowling Green; his grandchildren, Jeffery (Rhonda Cox) Hanson, Natalie (Brian) Holland, Evan (Sarah) Hanson and Katie (Edward) Monheimer; great-grandchildren, Caidence, Allison and Emmilee Hanson, Bailey Monheimer and Raeya Burton; brothers Wallace (his twin) of Rockford, Illinois, and Norman of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin; sisters Audrey Elkins of Port Neches, Texas, and Phyllis Seifert of Appleton, Wisconsin; as well as several nieces, nephews and friends.
Services are 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Hartford Baptist Church with the Reverends Bill Tichenor, Glenn Armstrong and Pete Leach officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam and from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the church.
The family request that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Gideons International. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
