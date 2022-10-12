BEAVER DAM — Wesley Ray Eads II, 62, of Beaver Dam, died Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Ohio County Healthcare. Wes retired from Labor Union #1392 and served in the US Navy.
Survivors: wife, Sherry Eads; children, Brent (Nici) Baize, Wesley Ray (Ashley) Eads III, Steve Durbin, Sam Durbin, and Savannah (Dewayne) Shrewsberry; and brothers, Jeff Eads, Steven Eads, and Tony Eads.
Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, October 13, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Fisher Cemetery in McHenry, with full military honors by the Ohio County Honor Guard. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
