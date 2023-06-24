Bremen — Wesley “Shorty” Wilcox, 90, of Bremen, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. Born in Muhlenberg County on June 8, 1933, he was the son of the late Thilburn “Bean” Wilcox and Ethel Gish. He was a lifetime member of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church.
Shorty, as he was affectionately known, was a retired coal miner of over 40 years. He was married to the love of his life, Elizabeth “Lib” Wilcox, until her death. Shorty was a devoted son, loving husband, proud dad and the best “granddaddy” his family could ask for. He was the consummate prankster. His family and friends were always entertained by his antics and his sense of humor. He was an avid UK Basketball fan and loved spending summers camping at Kentucky Lake.
He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; his brothers, Dallas, Billy, Jr. and Bobby; his sister, Rilda; and his beloved son-in-law, Mitchell Gunn.
Survivors include his son, Roger “Wayne” Wilcox, of Bremen; his daughter, Alice Gunn, of Greenville; three granddaughters, Brooke (Mike) Morrison, of Greenville, Kendall (Evan) Armstrong, of Bremen and Jackie (Joey) Morris, of Nelson Creek; 12 great-grandchildren, Madden, Payton, Paizley, Wes, McCall, Ali, Grayden, Libby Rose, Courtlynn, Habrie, Abriell and Taegan. He is also survived by his brothers, Dan (Janet) Wilcox of Colorado, and Jerry Wilcox of Bremen, and many special nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023 at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Glenn Armstrong officiating and burial in Mount Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
