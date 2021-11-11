Baby Weston Taylor Hamilton of Owensboro was welcomed into the Lord’s loving arms on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. He was born in Owensboro on Nov. 9, 2021, to Corey and Amber Stacik Hamilton.
Along with his parents, Weston is survived by his sister, Amelia Hamilton; maternal grandparents Judy and Eddie Stacik; paternal grandparents Itora and Dale Braden and Bryan and Tammy Hamilton; aunts Alex, Nora and Ruth; and uncles Casey (Anna), Alan, John, Owen, Luke and Dylan.
A private graveside service will be Saturday.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Baby Hamilton.
