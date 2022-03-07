SACRAMENTO — Whitney Ann Langley, 19, of Sacramento died on March 4, 2022 at 7:05 p.m. at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville. She was a member at Browder Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include her mother, Jessica Robertson; father, Jim (Audra) Langley; siblings, Malaki Massey, and Harry Langley; and grandparents, Jim Langley Sr., and Mike and Patty Whitney.
Service: 2 p.m. Monday March 7, 2022 at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Visitation: From 1 p.m. Monday March 7, 2022 at the funeral home.
