HENDERSON — Wilbert “Paul” Edgerson Jr., of Henderson, was born Mar. 5, 1937, to Wilbert Edgerson, Sr. and Lillie Mae Edgerson in Dumas, Arkansas. He departed this life Friday, Mar. 31, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. Paul came to Christ at an early age at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Dumas, Arkansas under the guidance of Rev. C. C. Miller. He graduated from Reed High School in 1955.
After graduation, Paul worked River Construction on boat barges on the Arkansas, Mississippi, and Red Rivers in Shreveport, Louisiana. Afterward, he moved to Detroit, Michigan before locating in Henderson. Paul worked at Scott’s Lumber Yard for a few years before going to work at the Colonial Bakery Company in Evansville, Indiana and Owensboro where he retired after 35 and a half years.
Paul loved baseball and basketball, but basketball was his favorite sport. His favorite professional basketball team was the Harlem Globe Trotters which he always aspired to be a part of.
Paul married Hazel Mae McGuire Feb. 27, 1960, in Shawneetown, Illinois. Together they raised three daughters and a son. He loved to dress up, travel, mow his lawn, and tell hilarious jokes, but most of all, he loved the Lord. He was a faithful member of Greater Norris Chapel Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, sang in the Senior Chorus, taught the Junior Boys’ Sunday school class, and served as superintendent of the Sunday School for many years.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert Edgerson and Lillie Mae Edgerson; brother and sister-in-law, Joel and Roberta Edgerson; sister, Junell Edgerson; son-in-law, Claude Johnson; great-nephew, Eric Edgerson; and great-niece, Ragene Higdon.
The funeral service will be noon Friday, Apr. 7, 2023, at Greater Norris Chapel Church. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Mason Brothers Audubon Chapel has been entrusted with the service.
