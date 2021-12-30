HARTFORD — Wilbia Midkiff Gillim, 87, passed away at her home Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. She was born in Hartford on April 15, 1934, daughter of the late Ray and Lessie Smith Midkiff. Wilbia was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, was retired from G.E. after 27 years and had worked at Professional Care Nursing and Rehab in Hartford. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James R. “Jimmy” Gillim; and her brother, Wendell Midkiff.
Survivors include her daughter, Barbara Brewer; grandchildren Christa Bevil (Marty), Matthew Gilstrap, Lisa Charles (Armando) and Ashley Erwin (Grant); 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Brent Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Midkiff Cemetery near Dundee. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to: bevilbrosfuneral
Commented