Wilbur Henry Winstead, 75, passed away Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born June 1, 1947, to the late Samuel Presley Winstead and Lee Chester Winstead Crump.
Wilbur was baptized at an early age at Zion Baptist Church. He graduated from Western High School and worked at the Opportunity Center of Owensboro and Jerry’s Restaurant for a period of time. He had a love for food which he put to use working as a cook at The Executive Inn Rivermont for many years. He enjoyed reading the newspaper, front to back, loved watching all sports, and loved playing pool at The Roosevelt House, where he resided. At the time of his passing, he attended Church of the Living God.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, James Robert Crump; brothers, Samuel Lee Winstead, William Ray Winstead, James Roy Winstead, Bruce Presley Winstead, and Lawrence Edward Winstead, Sr.; and sister, Sara Gray Grundy.
He is survived by his wife, Sally Winstead; one daughter, Lisa Smith; one brother, Walter (Juanita) Winstead; two sisters, Bettye Burns and Gloria Horne, all of Owensboro; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Mar. 18, 2023, at McFarland Funeral Home, 1001 West 5th St., Owensboro. Entombment will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
