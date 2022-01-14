Wilbur Lee “Punkin” Douglas died Dec. 14, 2021. He was born in Macero, Kentucky,
Nov. 30, 1945. He was an Army Veteran and retired from Overhead Doors.
He was the son of the late William Jasper Douglas and Catherine Crite Douglas. Wilbur liked family barbeques and taking cruises with his wife.
Wilbur was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Doris (John) Turner, Willie
Mae (John) Howard and Denise Douglas; One brother, James Douglas, all of Owensboro.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 22 years Sherrell Douglas, two sons; Scott and Teddy; grandson Deveon and families; daughter Christina Douglas; and grandchildren Joshua, Lola and Kenslii.
Other survivors include Mary Lee (Roland) Powell, Robert Douglas, Sam and Karen Douglas, Randall (Gail) Douglas, Alice Douglas, all of Owensboro. Mildred Michael Graves, of Norfolk Virginia. Several nieces and nephews and close friends.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
William and Bluitt Funeral Home of Indianapolis is entrusted with the care of Mr. Douglas.
