Wilbur Maurice Millay, 75, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Dec. 8, 1947, in Daviess County to the late B.J. and Teresa Louise Millay. He was a farmer and a United States Navy veteran. Maurice enjoyed cookouts with family and being outdoors farming but, most of all, his grandkids were his pride and joy.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tabatha Roberts; four brothers, Dennis, Gerald, Robert, and Joe Millay; and his sister, Shirley DeWeese.
Survivors include his daughter, Marisa (John) Reynolds; son, Heath (Sue) Millay; grandchildren, Izzy Reynolds, Conner Millay, Aiden Millay, and Hunter Millay; brother, Jim (Brenda) Millay; three sisters, Mary (Bill) Landers, Eva (Leonard) Howard, and his twin, Doris (Wayne) Rhodes; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday, May 8, 2023, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Knottsville. Burial will be in St. Lawrence Cemetery at a later date. Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m., with prayers at 3:30 p.m., Sunday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
