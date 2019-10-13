Wilbur Tommy Gray, 67, of Owensboro, departed this life on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at home. He was born in Louisville to the late Homer and Viola Gray Sr. He also was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Gray; two brothers, Robert "Bob" Gray and Story Allen Gray; three sisters, Barbara Ann Hughes, Rita Gail Mucker and Georgia Bell; and one stepdaughter, Pauletta Robertson.
Tommy was a member of Guiding Star Baptist Church in Lewisport. He retired from the City of Owensboro Sanitation Department.
Tommy leaves to cherish his memories and mourn the loss of his passing, his companion, Juanita Swanagan; one son, Anthony Dean; two daughters, Octavia (Todd) Elliott and Sophie Brown; eight stepchildren; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Homer Gray Jr. and Frank Duncan; two sisters, Helen Gray and Pat Watkins; one sister-in-law, Emily Martin and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial service: 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Pleasant Valley Community Church. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Final tribute entrusted to McFarland Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
Commented