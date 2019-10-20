Wilburn G. "Jack" Fort, 97, of Owensboro, entered into his eternal rest Oct. 16, 2019. He was born in Daviess County Oct. 12, 1922, to the late James Edward and Alma Pryor Fort.
Jack served in the U.S. Army during World War II and saw active combat in the Philippines. When he returned from the war, he took a job with the U.S. Postal Service in 1947 and retired in 1979. Jack and his wife Lula were charter members of Lewis Lane Baptist Church and later members of First Baptist Church and devoted their lives to God and their church. Their family was of the utmost importance to Jack and his wife. To them, a vacation was only enjoyable if they were able to spend it with their entire family. He was an avid UK basketball fan who never missed an opportunity to watch a game. He loved to play golf, and when he wasn't on the fairway, you would find him in his garage piddling with anything that had an engine. He had an uncanny ability to construct something out of nothing and actually make it work. Jack was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend that will be missed by all.
Jack was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Lula Moss Fort; and siblings, Eileen Warren, Mary Backus, Clarence Fort, Hugh Fort, OT Fort, Earl Fort and Lindy Fort.
Survivors include his sons, Hilton Fort (Sherri), Kenneth "Ken" Fort (Lyn), John Fort and Gregory "Greg" Fort (Karen); grandchildren Ginny Knott (David), Bob Fort (Helen), Tara Long (Chris), Nathan Fort (Dedra) and Chelsea Halasek (Trent); and nine great-grandchildren with one on the way.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the First Baptist Church Building Fund.
The funeral will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, and after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
