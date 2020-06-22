Wilda Bennett Luttrell, 91, of Owensboro, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was born on Sept. 21, 1928, to the late Weaver and Ella Bennett. Wilda was a graduate of Daviess County High School, attended Western College in Bowling Green, and then graduated from the Lois-Glyn School of Beauty Culture in Bowling Green to become a beautician.
After leaving Mei-Bel Beauty Shop, she had a beauty shop in her home. She also worked for Glenn Funeral Home for many years as their beautician until she retired at 80 years old.
Wilda was an active member of Third Baptist Church where she served for over 55 years in the preschool department and also served in the outreach department, soup kitchen, and was a visitor to homebound members.
Wilda (along with her husband Bill) loved to play golf and was a charter member of Windridge Country Club where she maintained a continuous membership for almost 63 years until her passing. She wrote a little book about the history of Windridge, preserving facts about the early days that were perhaps unknown to many. She was an avid reader and kept a log of the many books she had read. Wilda was a lifelong bridge player, along with her husband Bill. They played couples bridge and she was always a member of a women’s bridge club. She loved doing needlework including cross stitch, knitting, and quilting.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, William “Bill” Luttrell; two brothers, Elmer and Buster Bennett; and two sisters, Virginia Railey and Fern Sorg.
She is survived by one sister, Sarah Watson, of Bowling Green; a daughter, Judy Brizendine (Jon Kreider), of St. Augustine, Florida; and two sons, Scott Luttrell (Sylvia), of Pekin, Indiana, and Mark Luttrell, of Owensboro. She had two granddaughters, Kelly D’Innocenti, of St. Johns, Florida and Michelle Coulson (Shad), of Maricopa, Arizona, and one grandson, Scotty Luttrell (Goni), of Scottsburg, Indiana. She also had four great grandchildren, Melea, Jace, and Jarin Luttrell, and Anthony D’Innocenti.
The funeral service for Wilda Luttrell will be private at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation for Wilda Luttrell shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to Third Baptist Church, 527 Allen Street, Owensboro, KY 42303 or to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented