MORGANTOWN — Wilda Mae (Felty) Barnes, 82, of Morgantown, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, at Morgantown Care and Rehab after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Her husband of 64 years, Roger Dale Barnes, was by her side when she left her Earthly home. She was born September 3, 1939, at her parents’ home in Cool Springs, to Charles and Imogene (Shultz) Felty. She lived her entire life in Ohio County until 2016 when she and Dale moved to Butler County. She was a member of Caneyville Church of Christ. Her passions were her love for God, owning and running the antique store on Main street in Beaver Dam called Barnes Yesterday, a love for riding and raising horses, and time with her beloved family. She had a kind heart for all who met her, and she loved laughing with her family and friends. She is dearly loved and missed by her family and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Imogene Felty, and her youngest son, David Brice Barnes.
Wilda is survived by her husband, Roger Dale Barnes; a son, Rick Barnes of Lewisport; daughter, Dawn (Kevin) Farris of Morgantown; granddaughters, Kelly Butler, Amber Barnes, Olivia (Dylan) Willis, Amanda Smith, and Sophia Smith; great-grandkids, Cora Butler, Corbyn Butler, Mason Barnes, Landon Duneghy, Ellston Willis, and Harlyn Willis; and sisters, Joanne Schoenbaum and Sandy Baughn.
She loved a big family and welcomed many additional grandkids into her life through marriage including Jessica Farris, Josh Farris, Jeffrey Farris, Joy Farris, Michel (Seth) Jenkins, and more great-grandkids.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam, with Jarrod Jacobs and Connie Adams officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Visitation will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday for family and from 5 to 8 p.m. for friends, and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
