DUNMOR — Wilda Sue Beasley, 80, of Dunmor, died Monday, May 1, 2023, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. She was a member of Roland Memorial Baptist Church in Greenville. She was a retired and dedicated nurse.
Survivors: daughter, Sharon (Ron) Beck, and brother, Donald Randolph.
Service: Noon Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Woodland Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
