Wilford Marion Devine, 91, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born May 8, 1931, in Daviess County to the late Shelby and Lucille Devine. He was retired from Millwright of Local 1080 and was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. Wilford was a member of Apollo Heights Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Betty Jo Devine; a daughter, Catherine Marion Devine; and a brother, Lloyd Barr Devine.
Survivors include his son, Terry (Michelle) Gist; daughter, Donna Kay (Bob) Rankin; grandchild, whom they raised, Karrie Porter Shouse (Matt) and her children, Trenton Nathan Marion Porter, Braden Michael Porter, Chanson Andrew Porter, Ezekiel Payne, and Xavier Payne; five grandchildren, Shelly Carnes, Kelly (Geoff) Weber, Anita M. Hollie, Jolene Gist, Katlynn Gist; and 20 other great-grandchildren.
Graveside services and burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Elmwood Cemetery officiated by Rev. Jerry Carter. Visitation is from noon until 1 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Disabled American Veterans, 1809 Grimes Avenue, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
