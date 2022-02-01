Wilford Ray Dockery, 75, went home to be with The Lord on January 30, 2022, at Ohio County Hospital.
He was born on April 15, 1946, in Hartford.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Brenda Daugherty Dockery of Hartford; a son, Robert Paul Dockery(Christel) of Athens, Alabama; one granddaughter, Kristi Monroe(Christopher) of Beaver Dam; grandson, Paul Dockery of Hartford; Jessica Tovar of Alabama; Austin Scott of Alabama; two sisters, Margaret Tinsley and Dorothy Ford; and one brother, AC Dockery. He has two great-granddaughters, Kensi Monroe and Alea Tovar, and three great-grandsons, Conner and Chasen Monroe and Everett Scott.
He is preceded in death by one son, Daniel Dockery of Hartford; his parents, Reason and Vear Dockery; a sister, Linda Tinsley; and brother, Roy Dockery.
He was a Vietnam Veteran. He was a member of Beaver Dam Covenant Community Church. He was retired from Young’s Manufacturing after 19 years.
He enjoyed spending time with all of his family, loved holding his great-grandbabies in his lap, and riding around on his golf cart. He was a true supporter of the Beaver Dam Dairy Queen and their large caffeine-free diet cokes. He was a true Christian man who loved the Lord and his family. He will be missed by so many. He finished his race, the good fight, and he is now with Jesus.
His funeral will be at 11 a.m. on Friday February 4, 2022, at Bevil Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow service immediately at Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at the funeral home, and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Friday.
